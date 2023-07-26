Cornyn calls Biden bid to ban river barriers on border a "sick joke"

The battle over border security is intensifying with Texas Senator John Cornyn offering heavy push back against a Biden administration bid to floating barriers deployed by the State on the Rio Grande.

"It's a sick joke for the Biden administration not to do their job and then turn around and sue the state of Texas when the Governor and legislature try to do theirs," Cornyn said while talking to FOX 26.

In a lawsuit filed this week, the Biden Justice Department objected to the floating barriers claiming they were deployed without authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The lawsuit also claims the buoys obstruct navigation on the river.

Immigrant advocates called the barriers life-threatening for those seeking to cross and the White House labeled the 1,000 foot of buoy "dangerous".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has promised a vigorous defense with Cornyn calling the barrier defense a just cause.

"These buoys, these barriers on the river, they only cover I think about a quarter of a mile. Joe Biden doesn't understand we have a 1,200-mile common border with Mexico. These are tactical barriers being used to divert migrants so that the Border Patrol has a better chance of controlling the situation. Right now, they are overwhelmed because of the sheer mass of humanity coming across," said Cornyn.

Cornyn challenged President Biden to drop lawsuit and begin focusing on the 85,000 unaccompanied immigrant children the administration reportedly cannot locate after placement with "sponsors".