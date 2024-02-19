One mother is facing child endangerment charges following an incident on Sunday evening in Harris County.

44-year-old Jacqueline Dargin was arrested.

According to Harris County authorities, they were called out to the 6100 block of Oak Crest Drive in reference to a welfare check of a child.

When deputies arrived, a concerned citizen reported that a 6-year-old child was wandering throughout the neighborhood for several hours.

Officials said the parental guardian, later identified as Dargin, had various open misdemeanor warrants.

Dargin was taken to the Harris County Jail and charged with the outstanding warrants and child abandonment.

Her bond information was not provided by authorities.