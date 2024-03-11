Harris County crime: Man found dead at home on Mary Francis Drive

Harris County authorities are on the scene investigating after a man was found dead, authorities said.

Details are limited, but authorities said the incident occurred in the 5500 block of Mary Francis Drive on Monday night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said an adult male was found dead on the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you-up-to-date with the very latest.