Harris County crime: Man accused of assaulting elderly person
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is facing charges after an incident on Wednesday in Harris County.
What we know:
Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said they were called out to the 12600 block of Day Hollow Lane on Wednesday afternoon in reference to an assault call.
An investigation revealed that Christopher Tenorio, 38, had assaulted a 75-year-old elderly person, causing injuries and pain.
Tenorio was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with injury to elderly.
His bond was set at $10,000.
Christopher Tenorio
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what led to the elderly man being assaulted.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Constable's Office.