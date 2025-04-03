Harris County crime: Man accused of assaulting elderly person

The Brief A man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting an elderly person. Authorities said the incident occurred in the 12600 block of Day Hollow Lane on Wednesday. 38-year-old Christopher Tenorio was arrested and charged with injury to the elderly.



One man is facing charges after an incident on Wednesday in Harris County.

Harris County: Man accused of assaulting 75-year-old elderly person

What we know:

Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said they were called out to the 12600 block of Day Hollow Lane on Wednesday afternoon in reference to an assault call.

An investigation revealed that Christopher Tenorio, 38, had assaulted a 75-year-old elderly person, causing injuries and pain.

Tenorio was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with injury to elderly.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Christopher Tenorio

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led to the elderly man being assaulted.