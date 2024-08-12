A body was discovered along the bank of Cypress Creek by a man who was fishing in the area on Sunday. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery that occurred around 3:00 p.m., but details remain scarce.

Deputies say the deceased individual, believed to be male, was found in a severely decomposed state, making it difficult for authorities to determine key details such as the person’s race, any possible injuries, or how they ended up at the location. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, officials suspect the body has been at the site for several days, possibly up to a week, though the intense heat is complicating their assessment.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the individual, which could provide more information regarding the circumstances surrounding their death. The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.