Harris County crime: Constables arrest suspect wanted for theft, 4 counts of aggravated child abuse

One woman is facing numerous charges following a shoplifting incident at a Harris County Walmart on Saturday.

According to a release, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office was working an approved extra job at Walmart in the 100 block of East Louetta Crossing.

Officials said the loss prevention officer at the store detained a shoplifting suspect, who was later identified as Aqueelah Swett.

Aqueelah Swett

Authorities stated Swett was found to be in possession of under $100 worth of stolen merchandise.

Further investigation revealed that Swett had an open warrant for theft out of Harris County and four open felony warrant out of Shelby County, Tennessee for aggravated child abuse.

Swett was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the warrants.