Harris County crime: Child molester sentenced to 40 years behind bars without parole

A repeat-offender child molester has been sentenced to spend a 40-year prison sentence behind bars for repeatedly raping a 6-year-old girl, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced in a press release.

Brian Alexander Washington, 39, was convicted by a Harris County jury of continuous sexual assault of a child for repeatedly molesting a girl beginning when she was six and continuing for a year and a half.

After being convicted, Washington asked that a judge determine his punishment, and state District Judge Frank Aguilar handed down a 40-year sentence.

Washington, who officials said spent seven years in prison for molesting a 14-year-old girl, admitted on the witness stand that he also had impregnated a 12-year-old girl, who had to have an abortion.

After he was released from prison as a registered sex offender, officials said he ingratiated himself with a Houston family without telling them about his past. He apparently stayed overnight at the home often, and that is when he raped the child.

When the girl’s mother found out what Washington did, she attacked him with a knife, authorities said.

"Unfortunately, we live in a time where parents have to be more than just vigilant, they have to be overprotective because monsters like this walk amongst us," Ogg said. "There is nothing we can do to give this girl her childhood back, but we can do our best to get justice, and that means putting him in prison until he is 80 years old."