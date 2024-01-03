Harris County crime: Authorities searching for cosmetics crook

Authorities need your help locating a cosmetics crook after a suspect targeted a department store in Harris County.

Harris County Constable Ted Heap's Office said the incident occurred on November 30 at a store in the 2700 block of Eldridge Parkway.

Authorities said surveillance cameras show the suspect pulling multiple items off the shelves and sticking them in his pockets.

He then left the store and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and a black do-rag.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information that may help with the investigation of this crime, please contact Investigator Rebecca Valdez or report it now anonymously online by clicking here.