17-year-old Friendswood murder suspect bonds out of jail

Connor Hilton, the 17-year-old Friendswood boy, accused of murdering one of his friends and seriously injuring another, is now out of jail.

FOX 26 has learned Hilton posted a $1 million bond from the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday.

Hilton is accused of opening fire on 18-year-old Ethan Riley and another person on December 23.

Riley died a day after the shooting, while the other person injured remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Hilton's attorney, J.L. Carpenter, said she worked with prosecutors and a judge to have Hilton released, so he could continue to see a therapist.

Officials said he would not be returning home, but would be staying with relatives at an undisclosed location in Harris County.

Hilton's attorney also confirmed that Hilton was under a therapist's care before the deadly shooting. She didn't know why he was seeing a therapist beforehand.

In a statement to FOX 26, Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady said, "Texas law requires the court to set a bond amount for every criminal defendant, except for capital murder defendants and repeat felons. Connor Hilton is not eligible for a charge of capital murder and is not a repeat felon. Therefore, the Court today set his bond. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office requested bond be set at $1 million dollars. The Court and the Defendant agreed. The District Attorney’s Office also requested several conditions of bond for the safety of the community. The Court and Defendant agreed to the requested bond conditions. Pursuant to the Court’s order, Defendant’s bond is set at $1 million with numerous conditions, including: wearing a GPS monitoring device; remaining at his new residential address except for doctor’s appointments and legal appointments; surrendering his passport; not accessing any social media; not coming closer than 1,000 feet of any premises where children commonly gather; not communicating with the surviving victims or their families; not coming closer than 200 yards of the surviving victims or their families; not possessing a firearm; not consuming alcohol, drugs, or marijuana; and not violating any state, federal, or other law. The District Attorney’s Office intends to prosecute these cases vigorously. Our office cannot comment further."