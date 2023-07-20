Harris County crime: Authorities searching for 2 suspects after multiple shots were fired at one home

article

Authorities need your help locating two suspects after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, deputies were called out to the 9400 block of Magnolia Ridge on Wednesday in reference to a discharge of a firearm.

When deputies arrived, they were told two unknown males shot at their home multiple times then fled on foot.

Officials said one neighbor witnessed the shooting and gave chase, but lost sight before authorities arrived.

Deputies were unable to locate the two suspects, but home surveillance did capture the two men.

If you know who the two suspects are, you're asked to contact Harris County Constable Precinct 4 or your local law enforcement.