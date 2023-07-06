Harris County crime: 3 men detained following home invasion

article

Three men are now in custody following a shooting in Harris County on Thursday.

According to Harris County Constables, the shooting occurred in the 21100 block of Sprouce Circle.

Officials said a caller advised three male suspects entered their home and shot a man inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's condition is unknown.

One of the believed suspects was caught in the 7300 block of Foxmont Lane in the Kenswick Meadows Subdivision.

The investigating into the shooting is ongoing.