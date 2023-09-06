Expand / Collapse search
Harris County crime: 24-year-old man accused of assaulting 87-year-old elderly man

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting an elderly man in Harris County on Tuesday, officials said. 

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies were called out to the 19100 block of Match Play Drive in reference to a disturbance. 

When deputies arrived, an 87-year-old elderly man reported to authorities that after a verbal fight, the suspect, 24-year-old Cortney Montgomery, physically assaulted him, causing pain and injury. 

Montgomery was later arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with injury to the elderly. 

His bond was set at $5,000. 