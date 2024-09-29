A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot early Sunday morning in north Harris County. Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7800 block of Richards Road, where the girl was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the alleged shooter initially fled but returned to the scene and was detained by deputies. Investigators confirmed that the victim and the suspect were in a relationship.

Tomas Bautista, 21, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. He was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.