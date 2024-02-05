Harris County crime: 15-year-old charged in connection with deadly December 2023 shooting

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in December 2023.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jake Mason.

The deadly shooting occurred near Cypress Lakes High School on Brenwood Trails Lane on December 19.

Gonzalez said on the day of the shooting that Mason was at the location waiting to pick up his girlfriend, who is a student at the school.

Officials said Mason was with a group of unidentified males when a fight occurred and one of the men shot Mason.

Authorities said multiple shots were fired in the incident.

No other details were released by authorities.