Harris County crime: 118 suspected drunk drivers arrested by Precinct 4 Constables

Over 100 drivers were arrested during the New Year's holiday within the boundaries of Harris County Precinct 4, authorities said.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted an impaired driver initiative to provide a strong proactive law enforcement presence to reduce the number of DWI related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries.

A total of 118 suspected drunk drivers were arrested. Each were said to have been stopped for traffic violations and displayed several signs of intoxication.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered on each suspect, and it was discovered that they were driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

All suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Douglas Franklin, Brian Blanco, Jose Nino Oscar Fernandez, Jessie Brandon, Michael Phillips, Richard Sung, Eric Beasley, Felipe Garcia and Agostinho Cardozo were charged with their third offense of driving while intoxicated.

Amanda Jones and Richard Campos were charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Crystal Espinosa was out on bond for DWI with a child passenger. Aaron Brown, David Gipson, Isreal Gonzalez, Anthony Villareal, Bertie Yerez, Pollie Donnie, Christopher Ware, Delfino Sanchez, Timothy Reed Jr, Eulogio Vasquez, Daniel Hernandez, Diamonte Warner Rudy Garcia, Christopher Lim, and Mary Folger were charged with their second offense of DWI.