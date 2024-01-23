Harris County crash: Vehicle crashes in constable police station on Malcomson

Cleanup is underway after a vehicle crashed into a constable police station in Harris County on Tuesday.

According to officials, the crash occurred in the 12100 block of Malcomson Road.

Authorities said EMS was called to the scene. However, it's unclear if any injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from the scene. (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Firefighters also responded to the crash due to a gas line that was hit.

No other details were released.