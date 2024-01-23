Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Polk County
6
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:08 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:20 PM CST until TUE 8:15 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County

Harris County crash: Vehicle crashes in constable police station on Malcomson

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Cleanup is underway after a vehicle crashed into a constable police station in Harris County on Tuesday. 

According to officials, the crash occurred in the 12100 block of Malcomson Road. 

SUGGESTED: Houston weather: Flood threat continues with severe storm threat increasing

Authorities said EMS was called to the scene. However, it's unclear if any injuries were reported. 

Image 1 of 2

Photo from the scene. (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Firefighters also responded to the crash due to a gas line that was hit. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

No other details were released. 