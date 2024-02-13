Harris County crash: Tow truck driver struck while loading another vehicle, said to be in critical condition

A tow truck driver is currently in critical condition following a crash in Harris County on Tuesday.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred at 15218 Northwest Freeway.

Gonzalez said preliminary information is a tow truck operator was out of his truck and in the process of loading a vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle.

The tow truck operator was said to be in fair condition, but during transport to the hospital, his condition deteriorated.

No other details have been released by authorities as the investigation is underway.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.