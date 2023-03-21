Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east Harris County on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near Sralla Road and FM 1942. At 7:18 a.m., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the road would likely be closed from two to three hours.

MORE: Man in his 20s dies after hit-and-run crash on Southwest Freeway

According to the sheriff, it appears a vehicle was jump-starting another vehicle in the roadway when they were struck by a third vehicle.

Sheriff Gonzalez says one person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition, and another person was transported by ambulance in stable condition.

The investigation remains active at the scene.

This is a developing story.