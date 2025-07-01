Harris County crash: Man allegedly ran over by woman with his own vehicle

The Brief Harris County officials say a man was run over by a woman in his own vehicle on the North Freeway. The man claims the woman had started to drive off in his vehicle while he was reserving a room at the Scottish Inn Suites. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned later on.



Harris County deputies are searching for a woman suspect who allegedly ran over a man in his own vehicle.

Woman runs over man at Scottish Inn Suites

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman reported there was an auto-pedestrian crash in the north Houston-area on Monday night.

According to officials, the victim stated he arrived at the Scottish Inn Suites in the 19000 block of North Freeway with a woman acquaintance.

When he was reserving a room, the woman stayed inside the vehicle, authorities say. The woman drove off but when the man tried to stop her, she hit him with his own vehicle.

The victim's vehicle was later found abandoned, said Constable Herman.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown and Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office is investigating.