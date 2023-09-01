Harris County crash kills 1 near Cypress, roadway shut down

Harris County authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash near Cypress.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says units are at Cypress Rosehill and N Grand Parkway W for a crash.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene by officials.

Highway 99 westbound at Mueschke was shut down. Traffic on Cypress Rosehill is being diverted to Highway 99, says Gonzalez.

No other information was given at this time. We will continue to update this story as it develops.