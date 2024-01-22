A driver was found dead with possible gunshot wounds after crashing into a house in northwest Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at the scene in the 12000 block of Marsham Circle. The incident was reported around 6:29 a.m., but gunshots were heard shortly before that, officials say.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputies initially responded to a report about the vehicle that had struck the house. Authorities then found the driver dead with possible gunshot wounds in a black, 4-door Hyundai Sonata.

The sheriff says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but it is possible the occupants of the vehicle had been involved in a drive-by shooting just before the crash. The sheriff says the possibility also exists that the driver could have been shot by one of his passengers.

MORE NEWS: 2 suspects accused of killing store employee over bag of chips turn themselves in

Sheriff Gonzalez says a male was seen fleeing on foot.

The sheriff is asking residents in the area to check their surveillances cameras. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (713)221-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.