article

A man was arrested after a Harris County crash that left two people with serious injuries, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, Blas Jimenez was charged with two counts of intoxicated assault with serious bodily injury.

MORE: Woman found stabbed to death in Houston parking lot

The crash occurred Sunday night in the 17300 block of Becker Road.

The constable’s office says Jimenez was the at-fault driver and had made a sudden turn, crashing into a vehicle.

Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital by Life Flight due to life-threatening injuries.

MORE: Radiographic camera containing radioactive material still missing in Houston

According to the constable’s office, Jimenez displayed multiple signs of intoxication and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered. The constable’s office says it was discovered that he was driving while intoxicated.

"Blas Jimenez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with two counts of Intoxicated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury. His total bond was set at $100,000.00 out of the 482nd District Court," Constable Mark Herman said in a news release.