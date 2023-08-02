Harris County crash: Authorities investigating 6-vehicle major crash

Harris County deputies are on the scene following a six vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred in the 9100 block of FM 2920 and Inverness Crossing.

Officials said EMS and firefighters are on scene treating all the victims.

Authorities said only minor injuries have been reported due to the crash.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down in the area while emergency crews are on the scene.