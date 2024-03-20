Harris County crash: 1 killed in crash on North Freeway near Parramatta

Harris County authorities are on the scene investigating following a deadly crash on the North Freeway,

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at 18220 North Freeway, near Parramatta.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

One person has been confirmed dead on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.