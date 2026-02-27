Blue Bell’s Lone Star Scoop Tour of Texas gives you chance to score free ice cream

The Brief Blue Bell is kicking off its annual customer appreciation event in Texas on Sunday. The Lone Star Scoop Tour starts in Brenham and stops in several cities, including San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock and Laredo. Fans of the iconic Texas ice cream company can expect free scoops, frozen snacks and merchandise.



Blue Bell, the iconic Texas-based ice cream company, is offering fans free frozen treats during its annual customer appreciation event, which starts this weekend.

Timeline:

Blue Bell’s Lone Star Scoop Tour 2026 kicks off Sunday at Fireman’s Park in Brenham – the company’s hometown and the Ice Cream Capital of Texas.

From there, the tour spends much of March touring locations in San Antonio.

The full schedule can be found at bluebell.com.

Luke Ramirez, 7, of College Station, looks at the flavors in the ice cream parlor at Blue Bell Creameries on July 18, 2023, in Brenham. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle / Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"You will know you are in the right place when you see our sweet setup," Lauren Lewis, Blue Bell’s public relations manager, said in a written statement. "Our stops include Houston, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, Laredo, and many more cities in between. Everyone is invited to join us for hand-dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, frozen snacks and fun merchandise. We hope to see you there!"

The backstory:

Blue Bell was founded in 1907 and still has production facilities in Brenham. It also has facilities in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Sylacauga, Alabama.