The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly crash on Sunday evening.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred at the 7500 block of Wright Road.

Gonzalez said preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle, a black 4-door sedan, was traveling southbound on Wright at a high rate of speed.

Officials said the vehicle may have veered into the northbound lanes, tried to regain control, left the roadway, struck a series of fence poles and the curb, before coming to a stop after hitting a secondary fence.

Gonzalez stated that a total of four people were in the vehicle, all said to be fairly young in age, between the ages of 15 to 20-years-old.

Officials said a male in the backseat of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female, who was also in the backseat was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities stated both the male and female were not restrained in the vehicle.

A front passenger and the driver, believed to be 17-years-old, were airlifted to the hospital in ‘very critical condition.’ The driver is in worse shape than the passenger as the passenger was restrained and the driver wasn't, officials said.

Gonzalez said, while it's preliminary, it's believed that the male and female in the back seat of the vehicle were in some type of dating relationship and the other people in the vehicle were relatives.

Authorities added a small bag of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.