Harris County Constables shut down illegal game room on Kuykendahl Road

One employee is facing several charges after Harris County Constables shut down an illegal game room on Kuykendal Road on Wednesday.

According to Constable Mark Herman's Office, investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division, executed a search warrant in the 24800 block of Kuykendal Road in response to complaints of illegal gambling at the location.

SUGGESTED: Houston police officer resigns, charged with indecency with a child, indecent exposure

Upon receiving tips of illegal gambling at the establishment, an undercover investigation was conducted and were able to confirm there was illegal gambling occurring in the business.

As a result of the search warrant over $6,000 in suspected gambling proceeds, along with numerous illegal gambling devices and documentation supporting illegal gambling within the establishment, was seized by authorities.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials said charges of possession gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia and keeping a gambling place were filed against Aslamperez Ali, a business employee. He was later arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Officials said, "Illegal gambling often lead to much larger crimes putting the safety of the public in jeopardy. They are often targeted locations for serious crimes. These illegal gambling businesses are not regulated by the state and therefor do not create a "fair" chance at winning."

If you know or suspect a location of illegal gambling, please contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 or on-line by clicking here. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously.