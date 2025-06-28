Harris County constable's office arrests man after hundreds of child porn files found

article

The Brief Myles Reece, 26, has been arrested in Harris County and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. Authorities found several hundred files of child pornography on Reece's phone during a search warrant executed at his home. Reece admitted to downloading the illicit material during a later interview with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.



A man has been arrested in Harris County after authorities say they found several hundred files containing child porn on his phone.

Harris County Child Porn Arrest

Myles Reece, 26, has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography after the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office conducted a search at a home on Friday.

They say the search warrant was executed at a home in the 7600 block of Naremore Drive, where Reece's phone was searched and found to hold the illicit material.

According to the release from the agency, Reece admitted to downloading the files in a later interview. He was then arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Our office provides all available resources to protect the most vulnerable of our citizens, especially the children of this community," said Constable Mark Herman.