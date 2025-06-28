Harris County constable's office arrests man after hundreds of child porn files found
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been arrested in Harris County after authorities say they found several hundred files containing child porn on his phone.
Myles Reece, 26, has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography after the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office conducted a search at a home on Friday.
They say the search warrant was executed at a home in the 7600 block of Naremore Drive, where Reece's phone was searched and found to hold the illicit material.
According to the release from the agency, Reece admitted to downloading the files in a later interview. He was then arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.
"Our office provides all available resources to protect the most vulnerable of our citizens, especially the children of this community," said Constable Mark Herman.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.