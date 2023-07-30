Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Commissioner hosting free back to school snow cones for kids

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable for Precinct 4, and Harris County Commissioner is hosting a free back to school snow cones event for kids.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The event, which is open to the public, will take place on August 4, at 6817 Cypresswood Drive (behind the Barbara Bush Library) from 10 a.m until 3 p.m. or while supplies last.

TORONTO, ON - JULY 3: The Boozey Snow Cone at The Harbord Room on July 3, 2015. (Cole Burston/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Expand

If you're looking for a chance to cool down in the Houston heat, here's your chance to cool down with constable deputies.