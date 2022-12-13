Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.

Additional investigation showed the woman burglarized truck shortly afterward down the road in the 11600 block of Summerstone Court. Video shows her driving next to the vehicle, Constable Herman said she took several property items "including a wallet containing several credit cards, which she attempted to use at nearby businesses."

The woman has been described as having dark hair, glasses with a gray hooded zip-up jacket, dark pants with white socks and black slip-on shoes. Additionally, she was seen driving a white 4-door sedan with the tail lights sprayed black.

"If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472," the constable said.



