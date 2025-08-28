Harris County constable deputies hit by suspected impaired driver, hospitalized

The Brief Harris County constable deputies were hospitalized after being hit by a suspected drunk driver near North Sam Houston Toll Road and Ella Boulevard. The deputies were responding to a call about a pedestrian walking in the roadway and had placed him in the back of the patrol vehicle. Officials say the suspected drunk driver hit the patrol vehicle with the pedestrian inside and the deputies who were standing outside the vehicle.



Two Harris County constable deputies are hospitalized after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while they were responding to a call in north Harris County.

Constable deputies hit by vehicle

What we know:

Around 4 a.m., Houston Fire Department units were called to an auto-pedestrian crash near North Sam Houston Toll Road and Ella Boulevard.

Harris County Constable Assistant Chief Toby Hecker says the deputies were called about a man who was walking along the eastbound lanes of Beltway 8 near Ella Boulevard. There were three patrol vehicles at the scene.

The deputies stopped the man on the shoulder and had their lights on as they placed him in the back of their patrol vehicle, officials say.

According to Asst. Chief Hecker, while the deputies were standing outside the vehicle, a truck driven by a suspected intoxicated male hit them and the back of the patrol vehicle. The crash caused the parol vehicle to slam into the back of another vehicle, which hit the back of another vehicle.

One deputy was taken to Memorial Hermann by Life Flight and the other was taken on the ground by ambulance, officials report. The pedestrian who was in the back of the patrol vehicle was taken to HCA Northwest by ambulance.

Authorities say the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for a blood warrant. There was a passenger inside the truck who was checked at the scene for injuries.

Constable Herman reports the deputies are in surgery and being treated for serious leg, hip, and head injuries.

One of the injured was a male Corporal who is a veteran of Precinct 4 for more than four years and the injured female deputy is a two-year veteran.

The crash is being investigated as the toll road is shut down at this time.

What we don't know:

The condition of the deputies is unknown at this time.