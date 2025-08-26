Harris County commissioners plan to deal with deficit without raising taxes

The Brief Harris County commissioners are debating how to solve a budget deficit. A bipartisan majority supports a plan with no new taxes, while Judge Lina Hidalgo opposes it. The size of the deficit is a point of contention, and a final vote is expected in September.



To tax or to tighten Harris County's "financial belt"? That is the challenge facing commissioners in the weeks to come.

A bi-partisan majority has emerged committed to "living within the county's means" and not asking property owners for more of their money.

Harris County leaders aim not to raise taxes

The discussion hasn't been without acrimony, most of it coming from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who opposes a long-overdue raise for deputies and constables at an annual cost of $100 million.

Hidalgo, who supported a double-digit tax hike last year, says without another tax increase this year, the increased wages for law enforcement will force the county to reduce or eliminate services.

What they're saying:

"What I'm seeing is election-time pandering to a group that is politically powerful without wanting to go to the taxpayers and come clean," said Hidalgo.

It was a shot fired over and over by Hidalgo at Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones.

Both Democrats are committed to holding the line on taxation by reigning in record discretionary spending.

On Monday, the lone Republican in court, Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, announced a balanced budget plan with no new taxes is ready for adoption, and on Tuesday, Commissioner Lesley Briones voiced her full support.

"We are on track to pass a balanced budget that protects all of our fundamental, non-negotiable services in a way that finds smart savings and does more with less," said Briones.

The size of the deficit has been a moving target ranging from $40 million to $270 million.

Briones and the majority in court believe it will be knocked out by closing hundreds of vacant job openings, installing money-saving technology, bringing back hundreds of jail inmates currently housed out of state, eliminating COVID-era pilot programs and budget reductions in each county department.

What's next:

Commissioners are expected to take a final vote next month.