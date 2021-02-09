Harris County, City of Houston may offer $144 combined rental aid

People struggling to pay rent will soon have two new opportunities to receive rental assistance.

Harris County and the City of Houston are in talks to offer a combined $144 million, plus the state of Texas is making $1.3 billion available.

Harris County Commissioners Court just unanimously passed a measure to combine funds with the City of Houston from the latest federal relief bill to create a pot of $144 million in rental assistance.

City Council votes on the measure Wednesday.

After many landlords declined the last round of combined Houston-Harris County rental assistance due to the terms, changes are being made this time around.

"I heard from landlords that they liked the idea, the problem is 'we are already months and months and months behind.' And they have got to pay their own bills as well. So this one is going to allow us to go back ten months in areas with two months of protection in advance," explained Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

Eligible tenants could receive up to ten months of rent owed as far back as March 2020, plus two months of future rent. Landlords would have to agree not to evict the tenant for back owed rent until the CDC eviction moratorium expires March 31.

But unlike last time, landlords would not have to agree not to evict any tenants for overdue rent in the entire complex, or to discount late rent.

Catholic Charities and BakerRipley will administer the program together and are setting up a website and phone line to begin taking applications later this month.

"I want to let people know, don't worry if day one you don't get your application in the day we open up the portal. Applications will be selected on a random basis," said Cynthia Colbert with Catholic Charities.

To qualify, households must earn below 80% of the HUD area median family income. But priority will go to households below 50% AMI and with at least one person unemployed 90 days. Money will be paid to landlords. But if the landlord doesn't sign on, renters can receive aid directly as well.

"We are also going to the previous list to take folks off of that, so we'll be able to help some folks nearly immediately," said Garcia.

Colbert says the Catholic Charities and BakerRipley have been working extended hours to administer prior rental assistance programs, as well as prepare for this one.

"I want to convey to anybody listening we absolutely know the need and we want to help you. In the meantime, 211 is a resource people can call," said Colbert.

Governor Abbott also announced a new $1.3 billion Texas Rent Relief Program.

Households must meet the same financial qualifications as the Houston-Harris County program.

Tenants and landlords can apply starting Monday, Feb. 15 through TexasRentRelief.com or call 1-833-9TX-RENT.

Fort Bend County's portal for rental aid is expected to open on Feb. 15.

If you're facing eviction, Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen's office has a hotline for free legal assistance at (346) 250-1069.