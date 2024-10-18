Protecting our children: Sting operation busts men allegedly looking to meet kids online for sex

Several men have been arrested after a major online sting operation targeting child predators.

The effort, led by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's office, had undercover deputies and officers posing as children on different internet sites, including social media.

Constable Herman says several predators agreed to meet up with who they thought were teenagers for sex. When the men arrived at an area apartment, a team from the task force was waiting to handcuff and arrest them.

Javier Vega, Nicholas Moran and Steven Alejandro are behind bars charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.