Houston fire: Multiple commercial buildings burn near Hobby Airport
HOUSTON - Fire crews were called to a large fire at a commercial complex on Tallyho Road in Southeast Houston late Thursday night.
The fire broke out at the complex near Hobby Airport just before 11 p.m.
A mayday was called at one point, but the firefighter was quickly found.
Fire crews say multiple buildings on the property burned.
It is not clear what caused the fire.
The flames are now out.
No one was injured in the blaze.