North Harris County: Authorities seeking suspect who allegedly tried to lure child into his vehicle

Harris County authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to lure a child into his vehicle on Sunday morning.

Harris County crime: Attempted child abduction

What we know:

The incident was reported on Auburn Bend Drive, near Northcrest Drive and West Rayford Road.

Authorities say a 12-year-old was approached by an unknown male who asked if the child wanted to get in his vehicle.

The juvenile rode away without speaking to the suspect. The male fled, and the child is safe with family.

What we don't know:

The suspect is unknown at this time. Precinct 4 authorities tell FOX 26 that the person has only been identified as a white male with brown, shoulder-length hair in a red ford sedan.