Harris County chase ends with shots fired, suspect in custody

The Brief A suspect was taken into custody after a chase. The constable's office says a deputy fired his weapon during the chase, but no one was injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital for a dog bite.



A chase in Harris County ended with shots fired and a suspect in custody on Monday afternoon, authorities say.

Chase ends in Harris County

What we know:

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, their deputies were involved in a pursuit that ended up near Gosling Road and Spring Stuebner.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the pursuit and performed a PIT maneuver.

The constable’s office says the suspect continued driving toward constable deputies, and a deputy fired his gun.

K-9 "Rambo Tom Ramsey" helped take the suspect into custody. Authorities say the suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite.

No deputies were injured.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what prompted the chase. The suspect has not been identified.