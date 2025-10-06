Harris County chase ends with shots fired, suspect in custody
HOUSTON - A chase in Harris County ended with shots fired and a suspect in custody on Monday afternoon, authorities say.
What we know:
According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, their deputies were involved in a pursuit that ended up near Gosling Road and Spring Stuebner.
The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the pursuit and performed a PIT maneuver.
The constable’s office says the suspect continued driving toward constable deputies, and a deputy fired his gun.
K-9 "Rambo Tom Ramsey" helped take the suspect into custody. Authorities say the suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite.
No deputies were injured.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what prompted the chase. The suspect has not been identified.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.