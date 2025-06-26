East Harris County: Man missing out of Channelview for nearly three weeks
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Harris County authorities are looking for a man who hasn't been seen since early June in Channelview.
Harris County missing: Jafaris Reese
(Courtesy: Harris County Sheriff's Office)
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Jafaris Reese was last seen on June 8.
Officials say he was seen at about 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Pennygent Lane, near Beltway 8 and Woodforest Boulevard.
Reese was last said to be wearing a red shirt, faded blue jeans, and gold Nike tennis shoes.
Reese also has two tattoos: one that reads "Alijah" on the right side of his neck, and one reading "Jafaris" on the back of his arm.
What we don't know:
No other information is available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Jafaris Reese's whereabouts can contact authorities by doing one of the following:
- Call HCSO Missing Persons: 713-274-9270
- Email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net
- Call Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office