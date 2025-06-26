East Harris County: Man missing out of Channelview for nearly three weeks

The Brief Jafaris Reese was last seen on June 8 on Pennygent Lane. Reese has two tattoos: "Alijah" on his neck, and "Jafaris" on his arm. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office (713-274-9270) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Harris County authorities are looking for a man who hasn't been seen since early June in Channelview.

Harris County missing: Jafaris Reese

(Courtesy: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Jafaris Reese was last seen on June 8.

Officials say he was seen at about 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Pennygent Lane, near Beltway 8 and Woodforest Boulevard.

Reese was last said to be wearing a red shirt, faded blue jeans, and gold Nike tennis shoes.

Reese also has two tattoos: one that reads "Alijah" on the right side of his neck, and one reading "Jafaris" on the back of his arm.

What we don't know:

No other information is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jafaris Reese's whereabouts can contact authorities by doing one of the following:

Call HCSO Missing Persons: 713-274-9270

Email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net

Call Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)