A 25-year-old capital murder suspect allegedly told authorities that he killed his grandmother in a bank parking lot before going to a Harris County home where he shot and killed his aunt, according to charges read in court.

Tyler Chase Langdon, charged with capital murder (multi murder), appeared in probable cause court overnight, where the magistrate declined to set bail. The issue was instead referred to the trial judge to decide.

Tyler Langdon appears in probable cause court.

Disturbing new information was revealed during the court hearing for the man charged in the deadly shootings of two relatives at two locations miles apart that prompted an investigation Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the first woman – the grandmother – was found dead in the parking lot of an abandoned bank in the 9700 block of Wortham Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. A witness reported hearing gunshots about an hour before.

Investigators say they recovered surveillance video from the area that showed a white pickup truck with a blue object in the bed of the truck leave the scene.

While they were investigating her death, authorities got another call around 3 a.m. from a 12-year-old girl at a home about four miles away. The sheriff’s office says the girl reported that her cousin had killed her mom and grandmother, and he was now asleep in the house.

Deputies say the same pickup truck from the video was outside the home. It was reported in court that the driver’s side window had a gunshot, and a blue chair was in the bed of the truck.

Deputies were able to get the girl out of the house.

Langdon allegedly then came out of the house armed with a 9mm handgun and a folding pocketknife. He was taken into custody.

Deputies went into the home to check on the mother and found the 42-year-old woman shot to death in a bedroom.

The suspect was taken to the homicide unit to be interviewed by detectives. According to the allegations read in court, Langdon confessed to taking his grandmother to the bank parking lot and shooting her before going to the second location where he shot his aunt in her bedroom.

According to court documents, Langdon was arrested in March 2023 for Criminal Trespass at the family's home although more court records show there was a Protective Order in place to keep him away. In April 2023, he's accused of coming back and breaking a window at the house.