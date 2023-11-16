A mother and grandmother were found dead miles apart in northwest Harris County overnight, and the sheriff’s office says the girl who called 911 reported that her cousin killed them both.

The sheriff’s office says the 25-year-old relative has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway at two separate locations about four miles apart.

The grandmother’s body was found first around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of an abandoned banking drive-thru in the 9700 block of Wortham Blvd. Someone in the area reported hearing gunshots around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say they reviewed surveillance video and identified a pickup they believed to be involved in the woman’s death.

Around 3 a.m., while they were still conducting the investigation at that scene, they got a second call from the girl on Deep Meadow Drive.

The sheriff’s office says she reported that her cousin had killed her mother and grandmother, and the cousin was now asleep.

When deputies arrived, officials say they saw the pickup truck from the Wortham Blvd. scene outside of the house.

Deputies got the girl out of the house, and she was taken to the hospital. Deputies entered the house and found the girl’s mother shot to death in a bedroom.

The sheriff’s office says the mother’s 25-year-old nephew was taken into custody and had a gun and a knife on him.

Investigators say he has a history of problems with the family.

"There have been numerous calls for service over here to the residence, some of them including the cousin who was charged at one point with criminal trespass over here," said HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall. "We understand that he has some drug issues and is not welcome over here at the house. So how he came to be over at the house this evening, how long this has been going on, we don’t know at this point."

Authorities were waiting for a search warrant so they could begin to process the scene at the house. The cousin was taken to the Homicide Unit to be interviewed by investigators.