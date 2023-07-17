Expand / Collapse search

Harris County bulldozer stolen: 2 suspects accused of taking bulldozer, left it in front of someone's home

By
Published 
Updated 10:46PM
Crime and Public Safety
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two suspects were arrested for stealing a bulldozer and dumping it outside a person's home in Harris County

The bulldozer was taken from a construction site near Greenhouse Road and was estimated to be worth around $200,000. 

The suspects then left it behind in front of someone's house. 

The pair was charged with felony theft.