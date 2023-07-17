Harris County bulldozer stolen: 2 suspects accused of taking bulldozer, left it in front of someone's home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two suspects were arrested for stealing a bulldozer and dumping it outside a person's home in Harris County.
The bulldozer was taken from a construction site near Greenhouse Road and was estimated to be worth around $200,000.
The suspects then left it behind in front of someone's house.
The pair was charged with felony theft.