Harris County breaks record for its highest early voting turnout ever

article

With another week of early voting left, more than one million people have already voted in Harris County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday that the county broke its record for its highest early voting turnout ever.

According to the Harris County Clerk's Office, 859,962 voted in-person and 140,514 mail ballots have been returned.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Judge Hidalgo says the previous record was set in 2016. According to the Harris County Clerk’s Office, 977,279 votes were cast during the early voting period that year, with a total of 1,388,898 votes cast for the General Election.

Advertisement

Early voting began on October 13. On the first day, Harris County broke its record for the most votes cast on an early voting day with 128,186 early in-person voters casting their ballots.

RELATED: Harris County shatters early voting record

The Harris County Clerk’s Office says the first four days saw record-breaking turnout, with over 100,000 votes cast each day.

Early voting ends in Texas on October 30, with Election Day on November 3.

2020 Election: Everything you need to know to vote in Texas