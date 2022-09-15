Harris County boy, 8, hit by vehicle while walking to school

An 8-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while walking to school in north Harris County, authorities say.

The crash occurred in the1100 block of N Vista Drive on Thursday morning.

The boy was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but no major injuries were reported.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and Spring ISD police are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.