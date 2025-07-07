Harris County ATV crash: 3 children airlifted to the hospital after crash

The Brief Three children were airlifted to the hospital following an ATV crash in northeast Harris County on Monday evening. According to Harris County officials, the crash occurred at 18900 Spokane Falls Trail and Yuma Hills Circle (near Foley and Sundance Lakeshore). Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it's believed four juveniles were riding on the ATV, two of them possibly 9-years-old, one is 14, and the fourth is a 2-year-old toddler. Conditions of the children weren't provided.



Spokane Falls Trail ATV crash: 3 children airlifted following crash

What we know:

According to Harris County officials, the crash occurred at 18900 Spokane Falls Trail and Yuma Hills Circle (near Foley and Sundance Lakeshore). Officials said the area is a new neighborhood in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it's believed four juveniles were riding on the ATV, two of them possibly 9-years-old, one is 14, and the fourth is a 2-year-old toddler.

Officials said three of those children were airlifted to the hospital.

Authorities added the mother of the 2-year-old arrived on the scene and is refusing transport.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what led up to the crash.

No conditions on the children were released.