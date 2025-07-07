Expand / Collapse search

Harris County ATV crash: 3 children airlifted to the hospital after crash

By
Published  July 7, 2025 8:17pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Three children were airlifted to the hospital following an ATV crash in northeast Harris County on Monday evening. 
    • According to Harris County officials, the crash occurred at 18900 Spokane Falls Trail and Yuma Hills Circle (near Foley and Sundance Lakeshore).
    • Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it's believed four juveniles were riding on the ATV, two of them possibly 9-years-old, one is 14, and the fourth is a 2-year-old toddler. 
    • Conditions of the children weren't provided. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three children have been airlifted to the hospital following an ATV crash in northeast Harris County on Monday evening. 

Spokane Falls Trail ATV crash: 3 children airlifted following crash

What we know:

According to Harris County officials, the crash occurred at 18900 Spokane Falls Trail and Yuma Hills Circle (near Foley and Sundance Lakeshore). Officials said the area is a new neighborhood in northeast Harris County. 

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it's believed four juveniles were riding on the ATV, two of them possibly 9-years-old, one is 14, and the fourth is a 2-year-old toddler. 

Officials said three of those children were airlifted to the hospital. 

Authorities added the mother of the 2-year-old arrived on the scene and is refusing transport. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what led up to the crash. 

No conditions on the children were released. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Harris CountyNews