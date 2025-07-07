Harris County ATV crash: 3 children airlifted to the hospital after crash
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three children have been airlifted to the hospital following an ATV crash in northeast Harris County on Monday evening.
Spokane Falls Trail ATV crash: 3 children airlifted following crash
What we know:
According to Harris County officials, the crash occurred at 18900 Spokane Falls Trail and Yuma Hills Circle (near Foley and Sundance Lakeshore). Officials said the area is a new neighborhood in northeast Harris County.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it's believed four juveniles were riding on the ATV, two of them possibly 9-years-old, one is 14, and the fourth is a 2-year-old toddler.
Officials said three of those children were airlifted to the hospital.
Authorities added the mother of the 2-year-old arrived on the scene and is refusing transport.
What we don't know:
Officials did not say what led up to the crash.
No conditions on the children were released.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez