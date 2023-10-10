A Harris County man has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, their High Tech Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Bridgeland on Friday after receiving tips that a suspect, Marcus Wells, was in possession of child pornography.

The constable’s office says investigators recovered the material from his online accounts and electronic devices.

According to the constable’s office, Wells confessed to possessing the material.

Marcus Wayne Wells (Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office)

"Marcus Wells was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Felony Possession of Child Pornography. His bond was set at $150,000 out of the 174th District Court," Constable Mark Herman said in a news release.