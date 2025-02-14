North Harris County: Construction employee rescued from trench after falling, officials say

article

The Brief A construction worker fell into a trench on Aldine Westfield Road and Treaschwig Road. The employee was alert and talking to crews at the scene during his rescue, according to the Spring Fire Department. The eastbound lanes of Treaschwig reopened after the emergency rescue.



A construction was sent to a hospital on Friday after he fell into a deep trench in north Harris County, according to officials.

Trench rescue

What we know:

The incident happened near the intersection of Treaschwig Road and Aldine Westfield Road.

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, a construction worker fell into a trench that is 20 feet deep.

Officials closed off the eastbound lanes on Treaschwig to rescue the employee, but it has since reopened.

In an update, the Spring Fire Department says the worker was trapped 12 feet below ground. Firefighters helped him below ground and a ladder crew lifted him out in a stokes basket.

Officials say the employee was "alert and talking" to crews at the scene before he was taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The construction worker's injuries have not been mentioned at this time.