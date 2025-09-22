Harris County: 3 people killed in incident on Walters Road, found covered in blood

The Brief Harris County authorities are on the scene following a deadly incident on Monday afternoon. Officials said they were called out to an in-progress call in the 12200 block of Walters Road. Authorities said a caller reported arriving at a home and found three people on the floor covered in blood.



Harris County authorities are on the scene following a deadly incident on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials said they were called out to an in-progress call in the 12200 block of Walters Road.

Authorities said a caller reported arriving at a home and found three people on the floor covered in blood.

Photo courtesy: Harris County Precinct 4

When deputies arrived, officials said they located three victims, all of which have been confirmed dead on the scene.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area as the investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what happened to the victims.

The victims have not yet been identified.