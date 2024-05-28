Texans will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 28, for the Primary Runoff Election to determine the candidates who will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.

Voters will vote for candidates in their preferred party – Democrat or Republican. The races on the ballot will be those in which no one candidate got more than 50% of the vote in the March 5 primary. The two candidates who got the most votes in the primary will go head-to-head.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

If you voted in the March 5 primary earlier this year, then you can only vote in the runoff for the party you selected then.

In order to vote, you must have registered by April 29. Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Map: Polling locations near me in Harris County

To help you find a polling location near you, Harris County has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

Clicking on a location on the map will give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

Where is my voting location? Can I vote anywhere in Harris County?

Voters registered in Harris County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

What's on the ballot?

Before you head to the polls, you can take a look at who is on your ballot by locating your sample ballot here: https://www.harrisvotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot

Polling locations in Southeast Texas

Don't live in Harris County? Registered voters have to vote in the county they reside in. Find your county's voting locations with the links below.

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Colorado County | Fort Bend County | Grimes County | Galveston County | Harris County | Jackson County | Matagorda County | Montgomery County | San Jacinto County | Waller County | Washington County | Walker County | Wharton County