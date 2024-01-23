Expand / Collapse search
Harris Co. shooting: 14-year-old accused of shooting, killing his cousin

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 14-year-old has been booked into a Harris County Juvenile Detention Center following a shooting on Monday morning. 

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 18-year-old Jesus E. Zamores was killed in a shooting in the 12000 block of Marsham Circle.

Officials initially responded to a report about a vehicle that had crashed into a home. 

Authorities later found Zamores, who was the driver of the vehicle, dead with gunshot wounds in a black, 4-door Hyundai Sonata.

Officials said Zamores was the 14-year-old suspect's cousin. 

Authorities said the 14-year-old was arrested and charged with felony murder.  