METRO Police fatally shoot armed man at Downtown Houston rail station
HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed by police on Sunday morning after reportedly pulling a gun at a METRO rail platform in downtown Houston.
Downtown Houston METRO shooting
What we know:
METRO Police responded at approximately 8:35 a.m. to a disturbance at the Bell Station platform along Main Street. Preliminary information indicates the incident began as a domestic-related argument.
According to METRO Police, a rail operator reported that a man pulled out a gun as he approached the platform.
Officers encountered the suspect near Bell Station while he had the weapon and ended up shooting him.
Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:16 a.m.
What we don't know:
The man has not been identified at this time.
METRO Red Line Service disruptions
Dig deeper:
The shooting prompted service disruptions along the METRO Red Line.
Trains are single-tracking between the Downtown Transit Center and the University of Houston-Downtown while the investigation continues. A bus bridge has been established between the Downtown Transit Center and Burnett Transit Center to assist passengers.
Investigation into Bell Station incident
What's next:
Officials described the case as active and evolving. METRO said safety remains its highest priority and that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Houston Police Department.