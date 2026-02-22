METRO Police fatally shoot armed man at Downtown Houston rail station

article

The Brief METRO police fatally shot a man Sunday morning at the Bell Station platform in downtown Houston following a domestic-related disturbance. The suspect allegedly pulled a firearm at the rail platform, and officers fired their weapons; the man was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigations are underway.



A man was shot and killed by police on Sunday morning after reportedly pulling a gun at a METRO rail platform in downtown Houston.

Downtown Houston METRO shooting

What we know:

METRO Police responded at approximately 8:35 a.m. to a disturbance at the Bell Station platform along Main Street. Preliminary information indicates the incident began as a domestic-related argument.

According to METRO Police, a rail operator reported that a man pulled out a gun as he approached the platform.

Officers encountered the suspect near Bell Station while he had the weapon and ended up shooting him.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:16 a.m.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified at this time.

METRO Red Line Service disruptions

Dig deeper:

The shooting prompted service disruptions along the METRO Red Line.

Trains are single-tracking between the Downtown Transit Center and the University of Houston-Downtown while the investigation continues. A bus bridge has been established between the Downtown Transit Center and Burnett Transit Center to assist passengers.

Investigation into Bell Station incident

What's next:

Officials described the case as active and evolving. METRO said safety remains its highest priority and that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.